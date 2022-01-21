Pakistan to take on India in blockbuster T20 World Cup game this year

DUBAI – Pakistan will take on India in the opening Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, nearly one year after Men in Green Shirts handed humiliating defeat to the arch-rival in 2021 season.
Host Australia will face New Zealand in the opening Super 12 game of the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in a repeat of the all-antipodean 2021 final.
The fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia has been released, with the draw for the First Round and Super 12 groups also confirmed.
The tournament will run between Sunday 18 October and Sunday 13 November, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.
The Super 12