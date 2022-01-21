Pakistan to take on India in blockbuster T20 World Cup game this year

DUBAI – Pakistan will take on India in the opening Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, nearly one year after Men in Green Shirts handed humiliating defeat to the arch-rival in 2021 season.

Host Australia will face New Zealand in the opening Super 12 game of the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in a repeat of the all-antipodean 2021 final.

The fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia has been released, with the draw for the First Round and Super 12 groups also confirmed.

The tournament will run between Sunday 18 October and Sunday 13 November, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

The Super 12

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh heading into Group 2.

The Super 12 will start in dramatic fashion in Sydney with a meeting between the two finalists from the 2021 World Cup, with New Zealand facing defending champions Australia on Saturday 22 October.

The Super 12 will run for a fortnight, with the two groups set to reach their conclusion on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of November.

The Key Fixtures

In addition to the Australia v New Zealand and Pakistan v India matches on the opening weekend, a scattering of other fixtures stand out as likely key games in the Super 12 stage.

There will be a repeat of the 2021 semi-final between England and New Zealand when the two nations meet in an evening match at The Gabba on Tuesday 1 November in what is both teams’ penultimate group game.

And Pakistan are scheduled to face Bangladesh in Adelaide on the final afternoon of the Super 12 stage.

