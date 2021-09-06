Pakistan to support inclusive govt in Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain reiterated Pakistan’s clear policy toward Afghanistan, saying Pakistan wanted stability and peace in the neighboring country.

“Pakistan will support an inclusive government in Afghanistan,” the minister said while talking to the media in Lahore.

In terms of Taliban government recognition, he said that Pakistan does not wish to make a unilateral choice and would work with regional countries and other world powers.

He said that General Faiz Hameed is not the first intelligence head to visit Kabul.

The minister added that the intelligence heads of the United States, Turkey, and Qatar had also visited the Afghan capital, according to media reports, and that each intelligence agency has its unique working style.

“Any situation in Afghanistan would have a deep impact on Pakistan because it has strategic, political, social, and economic relations with us, so we cannot ignore Afghanistan.”

Due to the political vacuum in Afghanistan, intelligence relations are being utilized to eliminate concerns between the two countries and bring both parties to the discussion in order to build good relations, according to the minister.

He said that Pakistan has long advocated for a political solution to Afghanistan, but that the US president and the rest of the world had now realized this by advocating for the same solution today.

The minister said Pakistan would not abandon the common Afghans. “Their lives are as important for us as the lives of those evacuated from Afghanistan,” he said.

Leaving ordinary Afghans alone, according to Fawad, would lead to instability in the next-door neighbor, which would not be in the world’s best interests.

Pakistan believes that the international community should not abandon Afghanistan and should keep continuous contact with Afghan authorities so that an Afghan government with representation from all ethnic and other groups may be established, he added.

“We will not let India use the Afghan land for terrorism against Pakistan,” he warned.

