Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Pakistan had vast investment opportunities in various sectors including IT and Telecom. “We wish the bilateral relations in the Technology sector to be strengthened and the trade volume to increase further, he said during a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov here Friday. Syed Amin ul Haque further said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had long-standing relations as Islamic brotherhood countries, Pakistan was the first to recognize Azerbaijan and the love between the two countries was natural, said a news release.

Cooperation in Trade and Industrial sectors can further strengthen mutual relations in this regard, he said.

The minister said the Ministry of IT will provide all possible facilities and supports to Azerbaijan government and businessmen in all sectors including Incubation Centers, Software Technology Parks, Mobile Manufacturing and Telecom sector.

The Ambassador said, the revolutionary steps taken in the IT sector in Pakistan are commendable. “We wish to benefit from these experiences of Pakistan”, he said.

He informed that the Minister for Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan would visit Pakistan in the second week of July. During his visit, we are looking forward to signing different Memorandum of Understandings on bilateral cooperation in Technology sectors.—APP