Pakistan to start importing Russian oil this month: Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has said that talks between Islamabad and Moscow are underway for the import of oil, adding that Pakistan will begin importing Russian crude oil at discounted rate from this month.

He said this while addressing petroleum dealers and businessmen and industrialists in Karachi at the PSO House on Wednesday.

The minister said they were making all-out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to the consumers during Sehr and Iftar timings.

“We have discussed this matter with the Sindh governor. However, I will request the governor that the utility bills must be paid,” he remarked.