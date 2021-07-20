Pakistan to start export of ventilators this year

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Pakistan will hopefully start to export ventilators this year.

In a tweet, he said fourth company has also got license to make Ventilators due to efforts made by the Ministry of Science and Technology during COVID.

He said that the health city established in Faisalabad will start manufacturing Auto disposable syringes from September.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing Covid-19 related material thanks to the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians.