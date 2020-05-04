Pakistan to soon overcome pandemic challenge

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that Beijing is confident that Pakistan will soon over- come the challenge pre- sented by the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 3.34 million people worldwide and killed over 237,000.

In an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Ambassador Jing said Pakistan had a lower mortality rate of the virus. ‘About 60% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30. Patients infected with the novel coronavirus are mainly young people, with mild symptoms. It is easier to treat them,’ he said.

He added, ‘like the traditional Chinese medicine, Pakistan also has a herbal system with good effect on treatment.’ Jing said the cooperation between China and Pakistan has set a good example of international cooperation in the fight against the virus.

‘When China was facing a severe challenge because of the coronavirus, Pakistan did its best to help us and in return, Beijing has also helped Islamabad by sending medical teams who have expertise in fighting the virus, relief aid and other things,’ he said. China has sent several consignments of aid relief since it stemmed the spread of the virus in the country.