Pakistan to send technical staff to Saudi Arabia

Islamabad

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send technical staff to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the urgent basis. An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that the Pakistani skilled labour demand is increasing in the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) and the government is taking various steps to send maximum skilled and unskilled labour to GCC.

He said that a leading client in Saudi Arabia has demanded services of workers for Cinema and Museum in the different fields including Museum Conservator, Museum Registrar, accessibility in education specialist, evaluation and research specialist, public services, program delivery support, back of house (technical services), library computer technical support, technical services cataloging and logistics, parking attendant, security specialist. He said that interested candidate could apply till June 4, 2018. To a question he said that the country at the moment has own its strength of over 4 mln skilled manpower and 2.5mln among them meet international standards who can contribute significantly to the country’s economy through foreign remittance.—APP