Pakistan to send humanitarian aid for Ukraine refugees

Pakistan Sunday decided to send two C-130 planes to take the humanitarian air—medicines, food and relief goods—to Ukraine via Poland’s capital Warsaw.

The federal cabinet has approved the Rs60 million humanitarian aid summary via circulation.

As per the foreign ministry summary, it was proposed to send aid to Ukraine including 100 tents, 500 blankets and 500 mattresses and 30 generators.

As per the summary, NDMA will send soap, hand wash, and sanitizers. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed NDMA to send food to Ukraine as well.

The FO summary stated that the Pakistan Army will provide cooked food to the Ukraine people. As many as 1.5 million refugees of Ukraine have been shifted to the neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan had adopted a balanced policy over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and would send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine soon.