Pakistan to seek support of Belarus in education sector: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood here on Wednesday said that Pakistan will seek and benefit from the support and expertise of Belarus in the field of skill development and now exploring new avenues of cooperation in the field of education and skill development.

He stated this during a call on meeting with Mr. Andrei Ermolovich, Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, a press release said. The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Education, Arshad Mirza. Welcoming the Belorussian Ambassador, the Minister stated that Pakistan and Belarus enjoy good relations in the fields of education and professional training. Education is the government’s top most priority and we would like to promote our cooperation with Belarus in this field, he added.

The Federal Minister said that a number of MoUs and Protocols have been signed between Pakistan and Belarus but we need to work on their rapid implementation and further strengthening this cooperation. Shafqat Mahmood said that the Joint Ministerial Committee on Education between the two countries will be made more efficient and effective. He also thanked the Ambassador for the technical support that was provided to Pakistan by Belarus in the establishment of Skill University.

Mr. Andrei Ermolovich congratulated the Minister on assuming the office and said that a number of agreements and protocols have been signed by Belarus with all the major universities and with the provincial and federal government for the promotion of education between the two countries. “We will provide Pakistan all out support in the fields of education and skill development besides the implementation of existing protocols which can work on new projects”, added the Ambassador.

Both sides agreed to hold further meetings and to coordinate for the progress of education and increased cooperation between both the countries.—APP

