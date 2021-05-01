Pakistan to reduce inbound int’l flights by 80%

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases, the official body overseeing the country’s pandemic response said on Saturday.

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5th May to 20th May,” said the National Command Operation Centre, which oversees the government’s pandemic response, on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear which routes and air carriers would be affected. The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

The forum said that there had been no change in the list of Category C countries, travellers from which are banned in Pakistan.