Pakistan to receive $2.77b from IMF on Aug 23

Observer Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Thursday that Pakistan would get $2.77 billion on August 23 from International Monetary Fund’s general allocations of $650 billion it had approved to boost global liquidity amid coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Addressing a press conference here, the finance minister said the fund would directly transfer the amount to the State Bank of Pakistan (PBS), which he said would help further improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves, hence have very good impact on economy.

The minister said that it was unconditional allocations from the IMF which he said would be used in a productivity way.

He said that Pakistan had been already working on reform programme to bring stability and sustainability under the IMF programme.

He said that the measures taken by the government had been bearing fruits as was shown by the growth in revenue collection adding that the increase in revenues was indicative of economic growth.

The minister thanked the IMF the measure to promote global liquidity, particularly in those countries which have been facing challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that the IMF board had the Board of Governors of the IMF had approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to US$650 billion (about SDR 456 billion) on August 2, 2021, to boost global liquidity.