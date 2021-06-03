Pakistan to provide arms to Tajikistan: Imran

Imran, Emomali Rahmon call for stable govt in Afghanistan;

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need to improve defence ties with Tajikistan, as the two countries signed memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various sectors, including the sale of Pakistan-manufactured arms to the Central Asian country.

The MOUs were signed on the occasion of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Pakistan, who earlier arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit and was received at the Prime Minister House where he was given a guard of honour.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office with the Tajik president after their one-on-one meeting and a ceremony, the premier said: “It is very important to improve our defence ties”.

He added that the two leaders had also “discussed and signed MOUs on how to meet Tajikistan’s requirement for the kind of weapons that Pakistan makes.”

The prime minister said that in his meeting with the Tajik president, they had discussed a range of topics and the chambers of the two countries had signed agreements that would improve “our trade ties”.

Imran Khan called for a stable government in Afghanistan in order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The premier said that political instability in Afghanistan affects Pakistan and Tajikistan, however, a peaceful situation in Afghanistan is necessary for both countries.

Touching upon the Occupied Kashmir issue, the prime minister reiterated that the situation cannot improve in the region until and unless India withdraws its illegal annexation of Kashmir.

He said that agreements have also been reached with Tajikistan in the field of education and defence, adding that the two countries face many common challenges such as climate change.

“The challenges faced by Pakistan and Tajikistan are similar in nature,” he said. Drawing a comparison to the situation in Afghanistan when Soviet forces left in 1989, Prime Minister Imran said that “Both countries fear a similar situation when the US forces leave the country and if a political settlement is not reached.”

It would have an adverse effect on both countries, he said, adding that our trade would be affected along with our connectivity, the PM maintained.

“We also fear that terrorism would increase,“ Imran said. “ We have both agreed to involve other countries as well for a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan and Tajikistan entered into 12 accords for cooperation in diverse fields including trade, anti-corruption, infrastructure, education, and culture.

Both dignitaries witnessed the signing ceremony as the representatives from two sides signed the agreements and the Memoranda of Understanding.

Following the MOUs signed between the two countries: * Academic Cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician MS Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan

* Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry

* Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

* Memorandum of Understanding between Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan

* Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control and Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

*Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the Field of Prevention and Liquidation of Emergency Situations

* Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of Art and Culture

* Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages of Pakistan.