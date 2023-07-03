ISLAMABAD – Transport is undeniably challenging for women in Pakistan, and promoting the use of two-wheelers among women can bring several benefits, including improved mobility.

Back in the day, riding a motorcycle for women was equaled to endless criticism, hoots, and disdain on the road, but Pakistani society has slowly adopted the culture. Bike-sharing programs are now the need of the hour which can make it easier for women to get their hands on rides.

In this regard, Prime Minister’s Women on Wheels program is on the cards under which 22,000 motorbikes will be distributed to women across Pakistan.

Businesswomen, students, teachers, health workers, and women working in state-run or semi-government institutions can get these bikes.

It has been learnt that the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) will implement this initiative as per the direction. Women on Wheels project worth around Rs4476.17 million which aimed to increase ease of mobility for women and empower them.

Interested candidates would receive bikes this year on a monthly payment of Rs2,500-Rs3,000, depending on employment status. The bikes will be distributed between August and November.

The government planned the initiative not just to push bike riding culture in women, but to create general road safety and regulations. Such a move will help women contribute more through partnerships with private sector companies.

Officials planned to offer these rides to women belonging to less-privileged society who aimed to travel freely but are not able to buy them.