Pakistan to present $16.3 billion post-disaster framework in Geneva today

Geneva: Pakistan will present a “comprehensive” $16.3 billion post-disaster framework at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva today (Monday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who touched down in Geneva late Sunday night, will co-host the conference along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations. Millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion & solidarity to build back better. 3/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2023

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The conference will bring together governments, leaders from the public and private sectors, and civil society to marshal international support for Pakistan to build back better after the recent devastating floods as the country is transitioning from the “rescue-and-relief” phase towards the monumental task of “recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction”.

A UN statement read that the day-long conference has two objectives: 1. To present the “Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF)”, 2. To secure international support and forge long-term partnerships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation.

The conference will begin at 1 PM PST and continue till 10 PM. It will be translated into all six UN languages.

Pakistan floods

The devastating floods in 2022 were Pakistan’s worst disaster in decades, which left one-third of the country submerged, about 15,000 dead or injured, and 8 million displaced. Over 2 million homes, 13,000 km of highways, 439 bridges, and more than 4 million acres of agricultural land were destroyed or damaged.

According to UN estimates, 9 million more people could be forced into poverty as a direct consequence of these floods.

“With help from the United Nations, the generosity of donors and partners, and the heroic response of its people, the Government of Pakistan has been able to respond to this unprecedented climate catastrophe,” the UN statement read.

It provided $245 million in cash support to 2.2 million households and, with the help of international agencies, has distributed hundreds of thousands of tents, food, water, and medicines to the destitute and the displaced.

However, the enormous challenge of reconstruction and rehabilitation still lies ahead.

According to the UN, Pakistan has prepared a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), which estimates flood damages to exceed $14.9 billion, economic losses over $15.2 billion, and reconstruction needs over $16.3 billion.

The PDNA has identified core priorities that include the revival of livelihoods and agriculture, the rebuilding of private housing, and the reconstruction of public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals.