Pakistan to play its due role for peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Pakistan to continue its role for reconciliation and enduring peace in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this in meeting with Afghan president’s special representative Umar Dawood Zai.

Regional and international issues were also discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi also said Pakistan has played its sincere role for peace process and political solution of Afghan issue, and international community is now recognizing its endeavours, he added.

He said peaceful and stable Afghanistan can guarantee to stability in the region.

Afghan president’s representative Dawood Zai lauded Pakistan’s role and said dialogue in the only way for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

