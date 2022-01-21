Pakistan to pay $11.6 million in compensation to families of Chinese victims of Dasu attack

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Friday approved compensations for the families of the Chinese workers killed and injured in the Dasu Dam attack in July 2021, local media reported.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, virtually presided over ECC meeting that was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Federal Secretaries and senior officers.

“The ECC after deliberation and considering the depth of our relationship with China approved the proposal of payment of US dollar 11.6 million as a goodwill gesture on government level,” read the official statement.

Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to compensate the families of the 36 Chinese nationals in order to remove a major irritant in bilateral ties.

On July 14, at least 13 people – nine Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis – were killed and more than two dozen others wounded when a shuttle bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board.

The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

