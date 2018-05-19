Pakistan to participate in specialty commodity expo in China

Beijing

Pakistani enterprises to participate in the sixth China Specialty Products Fair to be held in Sanmenxia, Henan province from May 25 to 29.

Covering an area of 16,000 square meters on two floors, the event will attract enterprises from 18 countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, including Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Laos, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Hong Kong, China Daily reported on Friday.

This year’s fair will focus on specialties of Henan and its neighboring provinces, such as Shanxi and Shaanxi. Characteristic commodities like air and water purification devices, health care products and Taiwan specialties will be featured as well.

According to the event’s organizers, a total of 12 famous manufacturers of air and water purification equipment from Shanghai and Henan will bring more than 100 new products to the fair.

A painting, calligraphy and photography exhibition will also be held, helping visitors to explore the beauty of Sanmenxia.

The city’s government offices administration, one of the organizers, will host a music festival on May 19 as a warm-up for the fair. LED screens and advertisement facilities will display slogans and promos for the event, with more detailed information being available on various media.

The administration has taken precautions in case of a public emergency by offering training programs for about 200 cleaners and security personnel.—APP