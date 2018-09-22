Pakistan to participate in Police Service Pistol Shooting championship

Beijing

Pakistan will participate in the second World Police Service Pistol Shooting Championship to take place at the Guangdong provincial police training centre in Foshan, Guangdong province of China, between Nov 14 and 19. Police from 40 of the 66 member countries and regions of the International Police Sports Union (USIP) – including Russia, Pakistan, India, Brazil and Italy – have registered for the contest, said Feng Xiaogang, China Daily quoting chief for police training at the Guangdong Department of Public Security, reported on Saturday.

Twenty-one non-member countries—including Australia, Kenya and Cambodia – plan to send their police officers to the contest, which is sponsored by USIP and China Vanguard Sports Association, and organized by the Guangdong Department of Public Security.

Seven countries – including the United States, France and South Korea – will send their police liaison officers in China or consulate general officials in Guangzhou to observe the contest.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp