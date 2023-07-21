ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to go ahead with the plan of outsourcing operations at Islamabad airport after consultations with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank.

In a bid to generate foreign exchange, Pakistan had planned outsourcing of operations at three major airports – Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

As per media reports, the process will be started by inviting bids for managing operations at Islamabad airport.

As per the finance ministry, outsourcing operations at Islamabad airport was aimed at improving service delivery in line with international standards.

As per officials, Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar to jointly run the terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

The Qatar Investment Authority has promised investment of $3 billion in Pakistan during visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year.