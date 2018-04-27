Pakistan to open WC 2019 campaign against WI

Islamabad

Reigning ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan will start their campaign of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 31.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday confirmed the schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be staged in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Trent Bridge will also be Pakistan’s venue for their match against England (3 June), while they will take on Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia in Bristol and Taunton on June 7 and 12, respectively.

The showpiece match of any global cricket tournament Pakistan versus India will take place at the iconic Old Trafford on June 16. Pakistan will visit Lord’s for their sixth match in the 10-team single-league tournament when they will square off against South Africa on June 23, before traveling to Birmingham and Leeds for their fixtures against New Zealand and Afghanistan on June 26 and 29, respectively.

Pakistan’s final league match will be against Bangladesh at Lord’s, in the 46-day tournament in which 48 matches will be played.

Looking ahead to next year’s World Cup, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said the World Cup is an event in which the world is watching you and everyone is following you. “Pakistan always go into tournaments as underdogs but don’t think it will be the same this time because people remember that we have won the Champions Trophy,” he said.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir said “I consider myself a lucky person for representing my country and playing a big ICC tournament. We have a good rotation policy and that is why I am well prepared for the tournament. I wish Pakistan win and then that I should be the best bowler in the tournament.”

Coach Mickey Arthur said cricket in the UK is so special. “Every time you go back to playing in England it is almost like you are going home in terms of cricket. We, certainly as the Pakistan cricket team, get unbelievable support in England, it is a home away from home for us,” he said.—APP