Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony, announced on Tuesday that Pakistan would commemorate Palestine Day on May 14, which falls on either the first or second day of Eid.

During a press conference, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has charged Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with liaising with other countries about the situation in Jerusalem.

He challenged the international community’s silence on the subject, noting that during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the situation in Palestine was discussed alongside the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has condemned the violence against Palestinians that began over the weekend and is still going on today.

On Friday night, worshipers gathered to pray on the holy night of Laylat-ul-Qadr were targeted by Israeli forces in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Since then, the violence has intensified, killing at least 26 innocent Palestinians, including nine children, and wounding hundreds of civilians.

Meanwhile, Qureshi reported that he talked with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about the current crisis.

“Fully support Turkey’s call to convene meeting of OIC and UN,” the minister said.

“Storming 1st Qibla of Islam Masjid Al Aqsa, killing children and forcing evictions — absolutely unacceptable,” Qureshi added.

