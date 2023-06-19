ISLAMABAD – The crescent moon for last Islamic month Zil Hajj was sighted in Pakistan on Monday and the first day of the month will fall on June 20 (Tuesday) while Eidul Adha will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Ruet Hilal committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision after the top moon sighting body meets today in Karachi. Azad announced that testimonies of Zil Hajj cresentt were received from LAhore, Karachi, and other cities.

Ruet body’s meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology. The key members announced the moon update after consulting from zonal committees.

For the unversed, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.