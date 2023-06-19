ISLAMABAD – The crescent moon for last Islamic month Zil Hajj was sighted in Pakistan on Monday and the first day of the month will fall on June 20 (Tuesday) while Eidul Adha will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).
Chairman Ruet Hilal committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision after the top moon sighting body meets today in Karachi. Azad announced that testimonies of Zil Hajj cresentt were received from LAhore, Karachi, and other cities.
Ruet body’s meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology. The key members announced the moon update after consulting from zonal committees.
For the unversed, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.
What is Eid ul Azha
In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.
The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.
During the major festival, families and friends hold get-togethers to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in social activities. The festive atmosphere continues for several days, with people visiting each other’s homes and participating in community events.