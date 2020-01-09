Pakistan to never become part of anyone’s war: PM Launches Rs30b skills dev programme for youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday Pakistan “will never get involved” in other countries’ wars again, referring to the recent spike in tensions between Iran and the United States after the former attacked military bases in Iraq housing American troops.

The prime minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of the “Hunermand Jawan” programme aimed at the skill development of the youth across the country.

Imran said Pakistan will become a country that will “serve as an example for other Muslim countries around the world and lead them”. He said Pakistan had been committing mistakes in its foreign policy “by getting involved in others’ wars”.

“Pakistan will never participate in anyone’s war again,” he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers and thunderous applause. “Pakistan will become the country that encourages peace in other countries,” he added.

He said Pakistan will do its best to bring about peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia. “This [peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran] will be our biggest effort,” said the premier. “I even told Donald Trump that I will help establish peace between Iran and the US,” he added.

The prime minister stated that “nobody ever wins a war”, saying that Pakistanis knew very well how much Pakistan had suffered due to the War on Terror.

Talking about the skill development programme, Prime Minister said that this programme will put Pakistan on the road to success. “I need you all to understand that there is no such thing as ‘happily ever after’, that only exists in fairy tales. In real life, there are ups and downs and smart people make sure that they use the time when they are in difficulty to propel themselves towards success later,” the prime minister said, while explaining the basis on which the programme was created.

The programme will span out over the course of four years and will cost Rs30 billion which will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

“I believe barkat has not come to this country because a small number of people kept becoming richer while everyone else suffered. This is not how enlightened societies work. In such societies equal opportunities are given to everyone. What is the American dream model? It ensures that anyone who works hard will be able to lift themselves up and create a better future for themselves.”

Describing the Hunarmand Programme, the prime minister said that his government is actively working to revive dormant industries and to provide youth with modern skills.“Under this programme, we initially aim to train 500,000 youth. One thing that I am very proud of is that the first 70 skill centres we create will be in madrassahs, so that the children who have always been neglected are able to acquire skills that will help them step up in the real world.

“In the next phase, 300 smart training centres will be created, where our students will have access to international teachers so that our country can achieve global standards. Thirdly, all of these skill centres will have national accreditation, to ensure that there is healthy competition between them and they all strive to better themselves.”

The prime minister also said that more money will be allocated for this programme in the future and it will be ensured that Pakistan’s youth has the skills required to work hard and secure their better future. He also congratulated Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on coming up with an extensive skills programme for the country.

Earlier, the prime minister explained how his government has been trying to eliminate poverty in the country and raise people’s standard of living. “We have decided to make sure that this country functions on principles that elevate the standard of living of our underprivileged population. We have started the Ehsas programme, under which we have allocated Rs7 billion for the Utility Store Network, to ensure that people are given quality rations in affordable prices.

The Hunarmand programme is aimed at the economic emancipation of youth by providing them quality professional training. The four-year programme will cost approximately Rs30 billion and will provide easy loans, capacity building and internships for the youth.