Pakistan to make strong comeback: Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD :Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that the Pakistani team will make a strong comeback in the remaining

matches of the Asia Cup tournament following a dismal performance against India.

“It appeared that Pakistan was in a hurry. I do not think that there was a rush required in the game,” but added,

“they do not need to demoralize. We have to tell our batsmen that they have to stay at the crease and play complete

50 overs,” while talking to a private news channel.

The speedster said that Pakistan will have to play run-a-ball in the coming matches.

