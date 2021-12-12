Pakistan to make ‘independent decisions’ now: PM

Breaks ground for 23 uplift projects costing Rs36b in Mianwali; Says ready to talk to anyone sans who looted nation’s wealth

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan would never bow before anyone from now onwards, rather would make independent decisions that would be better for its own people.

The premier’s remarks came while addressing a big public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Mianwali, which included the establishment of City Park at Old Cattle Mandi Mianwali, Dualization of Sargodha-Mianwali Road (Phase-1) and the Miyawaki Forest at Namal Lake. He broke ground for 23 development projects in health, education and road sectors worth around Rs 36 billion for the uplift of Mianwali District, and also inaugurated another three which were completed costing Rs 5.4 billion.

“God willing, when we will complete our five years, I can claim, Mianwali will witness the development which never happened in the history… I always promised that if I get a chance, I will provide (the people) their right through my performance,” the prime minister told a gathering here.

Imran told the gathering that he had also committed to uplift the deprived areas of South Punjab, tribal areas, and others those faced neglect in the past during his election campaign.

The PTI-led government was ready to talk to everyone including the dissident elements in Balochistan and tribal areas for peace, but not those who looted the public money, he added. “We are ready to talk to everyone who has a different ideology or whom we call right or left. We are ready to resolve our issues with them peacefully be they are in Balochistan or erstwhile tribal areas of Waziristan. Only the ones whom we will never make any reconciliation with are those who looted and laundered the Pakistani people’s money,” the PM said. He performed the groundbreaking of up-gradation of 38-kilometer Kalabagh-Shakardara road which would cost Rs2.70 billion and up-gradation of DHQ Hospital with which would cost about Rs 2billion. The prime minister also launched multiple projects under Rs6.6 billion PM Package-II and District Development Package which consisted of Rescue 1122 service, 72 road projects and the up-gradation of schools.

The rehabilitation and up-gradation of Balkasar-Mianwali road with the estimated cost of Rs13.5 billion and the Wooded Land at Namal Lake and Kundia Forest Park costing Rs120 million were also among the new projects.

Regarding Namal University, he said that it would emerge as “Oxford University of Pakistan” which would attract students from across the country besides facilitating the people of Mianwali.

He further told the gathering that the whole world faced unprecedented inflation owing to Covid-related lockdown which led to the closure of businesses, reduction of production thus causing the price hike.