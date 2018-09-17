Pakistan to learn from China’s experiences for introducing uniform education system: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat on Monday said that Pakistan would like to learn from the experiences of china who in spite of huge youth population, different languages and multiple ethnic divisions, introduced uniform education system.

He stated this during a called on meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing, a press release said. Talking to the delegation, Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan is facing myriad challenges in education sector and among them are; bringing the 2.5 million out of school children to schools, establishing a uniform education system and curriculum, ensuring quality education and working on the skill development.

“I am here to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the uplift of education in Pakistan and translate that vision into a reality”, he added. The minister said that education though is a devolved subject but we will take a leadership role, work on the policy framework and will introduce uniform standards and certification in education system. He said, we will provide all out support to the provinces, will facilitate and coordinate with them to enable them to introduce the changes in education system in provinces purely in national Interest and bright future of entire youth.

“We would also like the support of China in guiding us on skill and human development”, added the minister. Shafqat Mahmood, who is also Minister of Heritage Division, told the Chinese delegation that a National Task Force on Heritage is working to look at the heritage buildings and to devise a strategy for them to put them to a better use. “We will do a heritage audit and analysis of all our national heritage sites and buildings to assess their current condition and will invest in these sites to turn them into greatest tourist attractions”. “Pakistan has some of the best heritage sites that if properly developed will become a source of attraction for tourists all around the globe”, Shafqat Mahmood told. Mr. Yao Jing congratulated the Minister for on his appointment and appreciated the present government’s steps for education and ensured their full support.

He informed the Minister that under the CPEC’s economic and development aspect, the Chinese government is working on introducing a social aspect and with that the Chinese government will work for the promotion of health, education, skill and human development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan. It will be executed as per the wishes of the government and the people of Pakistan but our focus for social aspect will be more on Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other such areas, the Ambassador told. “It may include building schools infrastructure, health facilities, providing more and more scholarships to the Pakistani students and providing skill development trainings”, he added.

The Chinese Ambassador further said China will support the education in Pakistan and we will share our experiences and will guide the present government in introducing the changes in the education system.

