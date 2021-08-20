Covid-19: Pakistan develops mobile app to protect emotional health of frontline workers

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Planning and Development announced on Monday that it would soon launch a mobile application to protect the emotional health of frontline workers as part of the Covid-19 response in Pakistan.

The application named “My Care +” will be launch as part of Mental Health for Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) initiative.

The ministry in a tweet wrote: “As part of #MentalHealth for Psychosocial Support (#MHPSS) initiative, Ministry of Planning would soon launch a mobile application “MyCare+” which has been developed to protect the #EmotionalHealth of the frontline responders as part of the #COVID19 response in Pakistan”.

The mobile app will help users in;

Assessing stress conditions

Monitoring stress

Managing stress

Exclude other conditions

Seeking help from mental health professionals, when needed

Earlier, the Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, had rolled out ‘We Care’ for “providing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health workers, orienting them on using various PPE items as per international standards, and creating an overall psycho-social environment of care and support,” according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The initiative also aimed to “sensitise the public, including patients and visitors at healthcare facilities, to supports frontline healthcare workers by following preventive behaviors to not only reduce the risk of infection to themselves but also reduce the work burden on and health risks for the health providers,” the statement adds.

