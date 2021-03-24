Pakistan to launch first ever digital platform for secure official communication soon

ISLAMABAD – To improve confidentiality in official communications, the Pakistani government is going to launch its own first ever digital platform soon, it emerged on Wednesday.

“The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board, will soon be introducing the first digital platform in the history of Pakistan to promote and secure internal communication cooperation,” said the board in a tweet.

The platform will make the confidentiality of official contacts and messages more secure, it added.

