Pakistan to launch emergency helpine 911 to reduce crime rate

The government plans to launch the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911 in the first week of October 2021 in an effort to reduce crime in the country and guarantee prompt punishment against offenders.

According to the Prime Minister Office, while presiding over a meeting on the establishment of the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911, PM Imran directed the authorities concerned to remove all obstacles to the service’s launch as soon as possible in order to reduce crime in the country.

Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Home Secretary, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chairman Nadra, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DG National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), DG National Information Technology Board (NITB), and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.

The prime minister received an update on the establishment of PEHEL -911 during the meeting. All required work, including inter-provincial interaction, has been finished, and the hotline will be ready for regular operation by the first week of October 2021, according to the prime minister.

PM Imran emphasised that the government’s main duty is to safeguard people’s lives and property.

He believed that the establishment of this hotline will contribute to the country’s peace and security by allowing for quick response to criminal activity.

On August 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, in which hundreds of individuals attacked a woman on Independence Day, “pained” him and was a source of “shame” for Pakistan.

“The Minar-e-Pakistan incident, when I saw it, I was ashamed, it pained me to see it,” he said.

“No one could have imagined such an incident taking place [in Pakistan] when I was growing up,” PM Imran Khan had said, during an event in Lahore, where he stressed on educating the country’s youth in line with Islamic teachings.

“The downfall that we are witnessing is because our children are not being educated in the right manner. This is not a part of our culture and neither of our religion,” he had said, referring to the behaviour that was displayed by the mob, at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/