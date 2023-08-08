LAHORE – Federal government is all set to launch ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by first introducing the one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million.

As per the media reports, scripless bonds in the denominations of Rs500, Rs5,000, and Rs10,000 will be launched later on.

The maximum prize money for Rs500, Rs 5,000 and Rs10,000 will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million and Rs40 million respectively.

The Central Directorate of National Savings will issue digital bonds with their accessibility through the Digital Prize Bond Gateway, an online platform accessible via mobile application or other approved digital financial channels.

The bonds purchased one month prior to the draw date will be eligible for prizes in the forthcoming draw of the respective denominations.

The CDNS will announce the draw schedule at the beginning of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.