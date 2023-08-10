KARACHI – Pakistan will issue a Rs100 commemorative coin to mark 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC has contributed greatly to Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development since its decade of inception in 2013.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking Services Corporation from August 11, 2023.

The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75pc & Nickel 25pc).

On the obverse side and in the centre of the coin, an artistically designed five-pointed star has been reflected.

Crescent moon and star (as present in Pakistan’s national flag) and group of five stars (as present in China’s national flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

The wordings ‘celebrating 10 years of CPEC’ in English and ‘Islami Jamhuria Pakistan’ in Urdu are written on the top and bottom of the star along with the periphery.

Both wordings are separated by two stars (left and right sides of the coin).

The face value of the coin in bold numeral ‘100’ and in Urdu ‘Rupiya’ are written on the right and left sides of the star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the center of the coin, an artistically designed five-pointed star has been reflected.

Crescent moon and star (as present in Pakistan’s national flag) and group of five stars (as present in China’s national flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

Wordings ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor’ in English and Chinese scripts are written on top of the star along with periphery.

Wordings ‘Pakistan Cheen Eqtesadi Rahdari’ in Urdu and ‘from vision to reality’ in English are written at the bottom of the star along with the periphery.

All these wordings (top and bottom) are separated with two stars (left and right sides of the coin), years in numeral ‘2013’ and ‘2023’ are also written on left and right centre of the coin depicting decade of high-quality development of CPEC.