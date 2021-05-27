Pakistan to host “World Environment Day” on June 5

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the administration was working to repair country’s environment so that future generations will have a “better and secured” future in Pakistan.

The prime minister was speaking at a “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program” event when he described the government’s hosting of the upcoming “World Environment Day” as a “huge achievement.”

PM Khan said it showed his administration was taking effort to safeguard the environment, but that Pakistan’s inclusion on the list of ten nations most impacted by climate change was a disturbing omen.

“Our efforts are directed towards providing a better and secured future to our coming generations,” he said.

To reach that goal, the premier said his administration has launched many programmes, including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, the development of national parks, and the rehabilitation of wetlands and animals.

Climate change, according to Prime Minister Khan, may be reversed if the government shows willingness.

Pakistan was selected earlier this month to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5 in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The nation will be hosting the day for the first time in history.

Pakistan will make several significant announcements on the occasion, including the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, the Electric Vehicle Policy, National Parks, and Green Jobs, all of which are aimed at mitigating the consequences of climate change.

Only four people from throughout the world, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been chosen to attend this year’s World Environment Conference.

On the evening of June 4, Prime Minister Khan will preside over the international summit. The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Pope Francis, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will all be present at the summit.

On June 5, Islamabad will host a major environmental event.

China was honoured to host an international conference commemorating World Environment Day last year.

Every year on June 5, the United Nations commemorates World Environment Day to encourage environmental awareness and action across the world.

The topic for this year’s World Environment Day is “ecosystem restoration,” with an emphasis on restoring the country’s connection with environment. It will also be the official start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which will run from 2021 to 2030.

It has evolved to be the greatest worldwide forum for environmental public outreach, with millions of people throughout the globe celebrating it.

