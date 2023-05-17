Pakistan to host Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup at neutral venue of Nepal

Pakistan will host Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup in July at the neutral venue of Nepal, President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) Rookhsana Rajpoot said on Wednesday.

“We were all set to host the event in Pakistan but due to some issues, we have decided to shift it to Nepal,” Rookhsana told APP. She said that every effort would be made to make the event a real suc-cess, commencing on July 11.

“Preparations to stage the event are underway. We hope fans will enjoy the exciting contests during the event,” she added. The matches will be played at the two grounds in Kathmandu.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will participate in the Asia Cup.

According to Rookhsana, the camp to prepare wheelchair for the Asia Cup will start next week. “We will also host the Afghanistan wheelchair cricket-bound team in June for a series, to be held in Islamabad.

“The Afghanistan team will play three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan. “It will be a watershed moment as it will be for the first time in the history that an international wheelchair cricket team will visit Pakistan for a series,” Rookhsana added.

She said it would also be for the first time in the history of wheelchair cricket that an international one-day match would take place between the two teams.—APP