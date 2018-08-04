Pakistan to host Asian Futsal C’ship

Islamabad

Pakistan will host Asian Futsal Championship in December 2018 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

This was decided in the Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) general council meeting held under the chairmanship of its President Haji Tariq Mehmood, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Chairman, PFF, Malik Mehrban Ali, Cabinet Secretary, Abu Ahmed Akif and all representatives of affiliated units attended the meeting.

Secretary General, Adnan Malik presented the annual report regarding accounts, national and international activities and announced the next calander activities.

National Men Futsal Championship will held in the next month September at Islamabad, National Women Futsal Championship in November at Larkana.

Asian Futsal Championship will be played in December at Islamabad.

Speaking in the meeting, Adnan Malik said the national team would participate in South Asian Futsal Championship to be held in October at Nepal.

He said that national team will be selected during the National Men Futsal Championship.—APP

