Pakistan to host 36th CMAAO General Assembly in 2021

The Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) will have its 36th meeting in Pakistan,said Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General for PMA Centre.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, the PMA official who as part of a five member delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had attended the recently held 33rd general assembly of CMAAO at Penang (Malaysia), said the prestigious event will be held in 2021.

The proposal forwarded by Pakistan Medical Association was said to be unanimously adopted by members countries of the confederation.

During the moot Dr. Ravindran Naidu from Malaysia was said to have taken over the charge of President of Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) whereas Dr. K. K. Aggarwal from India took charge as President elect of the Association.

Pakistan’s delegation led by PMA-Centre President, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami also included Dr. S.M.Qaiser Sajjad, Dr. Abdul Quddus Khokhar, Dr. Sahibzada Masood-us-syed and Dr. Sikandar Warraich.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami on the occasion delivered a talk on “Path to Universal Health Coverage,” that also was the theme of the meeting itself followed by presentation of the country report by Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad.

Like their counterparts from other countries of the region, PMA delegation shared details of their country’s status related to health and associated issued.

CMAAO general assembly, following presentations by members countries unanimously adopted a draft related to “Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” encompassing preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services that must be accessible to all people and communities, at any given time.

It was reiterated that countries must ensure use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.—APP

