Pakistan to have medical industry in 3 years: Fawad

Pakistan will have its own medical /electromagnetic industry in the next three years and the US will be its biggest client, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday. Chaudhry was responding to a tweet by the US embassy, which announced the arrival of 100 ventilators in Pakistan. The minister responded to the tweet by saying that the US gesture of friendships was appreciated and added that Pakistan was exporting sanitizers and PPEs to America.

‘We are already exporting sanitizers and PPE’s to USA, USA gesture of friendship is appreciated, however in next three years Pak ll have its own big medical/ electromagnetic industry n I have no doubts that USA ll be our major client…’ he tweeted. Last week, the minister had paid tribute to Pakistani engineers and scientists for making the ‘Made in Pakistan’ ventilators. He announced, in a speech at the National Assembly, that the first tranche of the equipment will be made available to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by Thursday.

Chaudhry had said that Pakistan was initially importing safety gear kits until February 26 but was now making its own. ‘Today, Pakistan is making safety gear and exports worth $100 million.’ The minister said that the locally-made ventilators cost one-third of their imported counterparts and likewise, the imported kits which are now being locally produced, are quite inexpensive.