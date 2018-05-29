Pakistan to get support from SCO for its security

XI, Putin to play role to save Iran N deal

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday announced that the regional security will dominate the summit’s meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled to meet in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province on June 9 and 10.

Pakistan will be represented at the meeting by President Mamnoon Hussain, who is likely to highlight the country’s efforts to improve the security situation in the region.

Wang Yi said that the member countries will get the support from the SCO summit to address the challenges like terrorism and drug trafficking. He also announced that President Xi Jinping will preside over the summit.

Wang told the reporters at a news briefing that SCO member countries will formulate new measures to deal with shared security concerns, such as the so-called “Three Evil Forces” – referring to separatism, extremism and terrorism – as well as drug trafficking and cybercrimes.

In addition, the leaders will also look into international security challenges and seek a global solution to address the risks, he added.

Meanwhile, foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday that Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China from June 6 to 10, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He added that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a working visit to China.

They will also attend the 18th Meeting of Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said Monday, as they try to salvage the nuclear deal thrown into upheaval by Donald Trump.

China, Russia and European powers, all of which signed the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, are scrambling to save the pact following the US president’s decision to quit the agreement and reinstate sanctions.

China’s President Xi Jinping will meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on June 9-10 in Qingdao, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit, he added.

Wang did not include the nuclear deal in readout of the summit’s formal agenda.

But Beijing, which is Iran’s top trade partner and one of the biggest buyers of its oil, has signalled that it intends to keep working with the Islamic regime despite the US move.

Chinese businesses are expected to step up activities in Iran to fill the void left by the exit of US companies and the possible withdrawal of European rivals for fear of punitive measures enforced by the US. Iran is currently an observer member of the SCO, though it has long sought full membership.