Pakistan to get $260b ADB loan to upgrade power transmission lines

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Pakistan on Tuesday signed a $260 million loan agreement to improve Pakistan’s power transmission network.

The agreement was signed by Xiaohong Yang, ADB Country Director for Pakistan, and Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, at a ceremony in here which wa witnessed by Werner Liepach, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, said a press release.

The upgradation of power transmission lines was long demanded by the power sectors. Due to old transmission lines the government is still unable to end load shedding. After adding more than 10,000 megawatt in National Grid Stations under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , the government is still not successful to overcome the crisis of electricity shortage, as it require upgradation in transmission lines.

The agreement is part of the Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program aimed to improve coverage, reliability, transparency, and quality of the power transmission service in Pakistan by expanding the 220-kV transmission network in Sindh and Balochistan provinces and upgrading the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and revenue metering systems (RMS) in the country.

In MoU singing ceremony Mr Liepach said a reliable and strong transmission network is essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of power for the industry and to propel economic growth,” . He added “ADB remains committed to work with the Government of Pakistan to develop a larger, stronger, smarter, and climate resilient power transmission network.”

Upgrading the SCADA and RMS across the national grid will enable real time monitoring and control of the grid, preventing losses, reducing power outages, and increasing grid stability and capacity. It will also feed computerized metering data complying with the grid code into the system for settlement of the market operator, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G), to streamline revenue collection, billing and payment processes, as well as create the foundation for an energy trading platform.

The power transmission network upgrade will also help off take power from new and renewable power plants to the national grid and on the load centers enhancing Pakistan’s energy security.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.