Pakistan to get 15 million COVID vaccine doses under COVAX, says Qureshi

BERLIN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Monday that Pakistan will receive 15 million jabs of vaccine against COVID-19 under COVAX programme, a global initiative to ensure vaccine for all.

The foreign minister made the announcement following his meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass.

In a series of tweets, Qureshi said: “Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May”.

“A multifaceted relationship w/ Flag of Germany is pivotal for Flag of Pakistan. Our talks focussed on strengthening our bilateral and political cooperation, focussing on enhancing collaboration in renewable energy, agriculture, health, education and climate change,” the minister said.

“In commemoration of our 70 years of diplomatic relations, Pakistan will be issuing postage stamps to celebrate our two great heroes: Iqbal and Goethe. We will also be issuing a commemorative coin portraying important monuments in the two countries,” he concluded.

Qureshi in Berlin

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany along with his delegation on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was received by Pakistan ambassador in Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, senior officials of German foreign office, and senior members of Pakistan embassy, a press release said.

Talking to media, the foreign minister said that he would hold meeting with the business leaders and members of Pakistani community.

He said more than 1,00,000 Pakistani had been living in Germany and playing their positive role.

The foreign minister said that they wanted to further expand economic diplomacy and exchange of technology and would be holding discussion with the German leadership.

He would be holding meeting with his German counterpart today in which important regional and international issues would be discussed.

Foreign minister Qureshi said that he would also meet president of German parliament. He said that parliament had been a legislative body and they wanted to further enhance their parliamentary cooperation with the German parliament.