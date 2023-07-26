ISLAMABAD – After controlling all electronic media via PEMRA, the government has decided to formulate a regulatory body to oversee online media.

As opposition and critics argue PEMRA has been used as a tool to manipulate media outlets, stifling dissent and critical reporting, the incumbent authorities move one step further and now decided to get control of online news websites of mainstream news channels and leading newspapers.

The government decided to monitor the online media to allegedly curb cybercrime, and fake news. The Ministry of IT has sent a bill for E-Safety Authority to the federal cabinet.

The E-Safety authority will have powers to impose fines in case of violations, and to grant licenses to web channels.

In case of the formation of a new body, the web monitoring authority of the telecom authority will be withdrawn.

The government cited several reasons for the formation of E-safety authority as PECA and other laws were deemed ineffective under new laws.

Earlier, the federal government decided to register websites, web channels, and YouTube channels, and the authority of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and cybercrimes wing will be shifted to the new authority.