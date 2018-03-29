Pakistan to face shortage of 31m acres feet of water by 2025

Staff Reporter

Speakers said that Pakistan is expected to face shortage of 31 Million Acres Feet of water by 2025 which would pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s economy. They stressed the need of individual and collective efforts for the conservation of water. They were in view that water availability is not the issue of Pakistan and many more countries yet integrated water management approach for conserving and saving water is the need of time to cope with the problem of water scarcity in near future.

They stated this on a seminar on World Water Day under the theme ‘Nature for Water” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Director PCRWR stressed the need for the adaptation of interventions that are compatible with nature and suits the nature. He emphasized on balance of nature-approach and said, “Alternate source of energy such as solar energy can be use instead of deforestation.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza emphasized on the problems related to water security and informed the gathering that Pakistan is at 17th position in the list of countries, which are facing water crisis. He said according to Pakistan Water Partner (PWP) the total available surface water is about 153 Million Acres Feet and total ground water reserves are approximately 24 Million Acres Feet, of which a substantial part is pumped out allowing for a natural research.