Pakistan to face five challenges after elections

Staff Reporter

The next government in Pakistan will face myriad challenges from unsustainable population growth to simmering extremism, all complicated by the decades-long tussle between civilian and military leadership.

No matter who is voted into office on July 25, the new rulers will have to make hard choices, and quickly, a private television channel reported Thursday.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest hurdles Pakistan is facing.

EXTREMISM: Security has dramatically improved across Pakistan following a military crackdown in recent years.

However analysts have long warned that Pakistan is not getting to the root causes of extremism, and that the militants can still carry out spectacular attacks — an ability they demonstrated periodically.

That includes during this campaign, with a string of bombings at political events killing 175 people, including the second deadliest militant attack in Pakistan’s history — an Islamic State-claimed blast in Mastung, Balochistan on July 13 which killed 149 people.Analysts have warned that insurgents may be regrouping and seeking to reassert themselves after years.

Share on: WhatsApp