Pakistan will face Afghanistan and England in their two warm-up fixtures before the ICC T20 World Cup starts in Australia.

Pakistan and Afghanistan were involved in a heated battle during the ongoing Asia Cup with the fallout from the game yet to reach its full conclusion. Meanwhile, England is scheduled to face Pakistan in seven T20 matches in Karachi and Lahore starting later this month.

Pakistan will play England on 17th October in the first game before facing Afghanistan in their last T20 World Cup warm-up game on October 19th.

ICC also confirmed the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams who are part of the competition with all the games taking place in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The First Round teams will play their warm-up fixtures between October 10 and 13 with matches to be divided between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19th.

The first warm-up fixture will take place between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10 with Scotland taking on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka playing Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

The reigning champions Australia will play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba.