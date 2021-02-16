Pakistan to cross Rs100b e-commerce trade in 2021

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Although, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are working to introduce a platform that will facilitate the Pakistani traders to export their products seamlessly on global platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, yet the local traders are looking for an opportunity to explore the global markets enthusiastically.This was revealed in a press release issued on Tuesday after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Extreme Commerce and Darza, as per the latest eCommerce numbers.

As per the latest eCommerce numbers, released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) up to Q-3 2020 (Q1 FY21), the eCommerce market size for the year up to Q3 2020 was Rs96 billion (assuming a 60% COD volume), prepayment was 39B over the same period.

There are now 2,164 merchants who accept prepayment methods which is a huge jump from the previous quarter. There are now 43k orders a day via prepayment method (in Q3 2020) on Pakistani merchants, which is up from 24k and 13k in the same quarter in 2019 and 2018. More eCommerce data can be found HERE.

The partnership between Extreme Commerce and Darza, will be imparting knowledge skills on how to sell on the Daraz platform more efficiently with maximum customer satisfaction and potential to grow, the press statement further said.

The arrangement will facilitate the sellers to expand their enterprise further and improve their online selling skills, including formation of businesses, creating stores, product branding and marketing. The Extreme Commerce’s Video Boot Camp (VBC) is a collection of 100+ E-Commerce and digital money-making skills in the world. VBC covers an extensive range of skills that builds and empower with eCommerce and digital trade skillsets to earn money by offering services to clients across the globe and setting up own businesses and stores on national and international eCommerce platforms.

Through this MOU, the sellers and traders on Daraz will also benefit from the rich knowledge resource available on the VBC platform as well. The partnership will be catalytic for the eCommerce market to cross the Rs. 100 Billion eCommerce trade barrier in 2021. Sunny Ali, the Founder and Chief Executive officer of Extreme Commerce shared his views on the partnership and said, “Our first step is to start building capacity of the sellers on Daraz through our trainings and our state-of-the-art Video Boot Camp (VBC) and educating everyone with eCommerce dynamism on Daraz.