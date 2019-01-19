Pakistan to cross $25b export target: Dawood

Observer Report

Karachi

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has emphasised that Pakistan will be able to cross its export target of $25 billion for the current fiscal year.

“We are pursuing a strategy of discouraging imports and encouraging exports; our struggle is to fetch dollars through higher exports,” Dawood said while addressing the fourth Pakistan Edible Oil Conference on Saturday.

At present, Pakistan faces a massive current account deficit which the government is striving to narrow down immediately.

Elaborating, the adviser said the government was abandoning the policy of import, import and import and was opting for import substitution to push the economy forward.

He pointed out that though the government was targeting to raise exports, it was also eager to improve the lifestyle of people and was focused on that vision.

