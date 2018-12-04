Pakistan to continue improving security in Arabian Sea: Minister

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that Pakistan has always been and will continue its efforts in improving the overall security and safety environment in Arabian Sea and we will always be there in making this region and the world a better place for all our future generations. He said this while addressing as chief guest at an opening session of Exercise BARRACUDA-IX organized by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), at a hotel here, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it is moral obligation of all national elements involving all stakeholders agencies and related organization to remain prepared for these natural calamities. Inclusion of Search and Rescue operations in BARRACUDA Exercise through real time involvement of air and sea units will definitely improve the efficacy of distress alert systems and conduct of rescue mission in Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Area of Responsibility, Zaidi added. The chief guest appreciated the participation of all stakeholders for putting in efforts and PMSA for coordinating and leading the exercise in a professional and proficient manner.

Earlier, In his address, Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Zaka ur Rehman welcomed all guests in the opening session. He said that aim of BARRACUDA is to exercise Marine Oil Spill response and Search & Rescue procedures as per National Marine Disaster Contingency Plan (NMDCP). He added that BARRACUDA series of exercise is conducted on regular basis under overall coordination of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

Inclusion of foreign observers is an essential step in coordinated response against oil spill as well as Search & Rescue requirements at a regional level as well. He said that he is confident that the working relations created during this exercise will surly prove fruitful in any future requirement for any possible catastrophe requiring efforts from regional agencies.

Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, Turkish Consul General Tolga UCAK, Flag officers, heads and representatives of various Govt/ civil organizations, foreign observers and media personnel attended the opening session.

