Pakistan to close markets at 8pm under new energy saving plan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close all malls and markets by 8:00 pm as the cash-strapped country grapples with a crippling economic crisis.

In a recent development, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the National Economic Council (NEC) approved closing all markets across Pakistan at 8pm.

PML-N stalwart said that members from all regions attended the NEC moot, saying after assessing the grave situation, officials decided to shut down all shops early from July 1. Minister confirmed that implementation of the decision will be across all regions.

Sharing the rationale behind the move, Iqbal said the country’s highest expenses are of energy, and recent measures are being taken to limit these expenses.

Minister mentioned that power generation remained on top of the country’s plights, saying the decision to close markets early will help government to save energy, especially in challenging times.

On the other hand, traders turned down the decision of federal government. All Pakistan Traders Association called on authorities to review the decision.

Traders Association laments the government’s time, saying people used to visit markets after 6 pm.