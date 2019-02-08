Pakistan to buy Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning to combat India

Sophia Siddiqui

Karachi

Pakistan is all set to buy Chinese made aircraft “Liaoning” that would help it to boost its maritime security and combat Indian desire of increasing its power.

A well informed source from Pakistan Navy told this correspondent that Pakistan would receive this aircraft next year.

“The Liaoning is large-scale upgraded Chinese first aircraft carrier that is equipped with all latest and state of the art technology, source said. It was also added that it would help Pakistan to meet and face Indian naval preparations on Arabian Sea.

First time, the Liaoning was commissioned in Chinese fleet, in 2012 and latest upgraded Liaoning is much better than the previous.” It would help Pak Navy to play better in strategic and maritime affairs, sources said. The exact amount of the aircraft was not revealed by the source.

The Chinese aim to sell aircraft is to increase Pakistan’s Navy strength, facing India equally.

Moreover China is sending aircraft to Pakistan to help it meet Indian aircraft’s technologies and in order to counter them more efficiently (J-11, J-11B and Su-30MKK to simulate India’s Su-30MKI, J-10C and Rafale fighters, India is planning to acquire).

It is worth mentioning that China has already sold many technical, advance military warships, aircraft and missiles technology to Pakistan armed forces. On the other side China and Pakistan are truly “deep friends of all thick and thin” and both the counties have just finished military exercise in Arabian Sea.

Sputnik a great Asian think tank, reports that “Liaoning carrier is technically classified as a training ship”, and has served to teach Chinese engineers about naval flight operations as well as aircraft carrier design. During the Soviet Union, Liaoning began its life as the carrier as Varyag, part built in 1980s. The other ship of the class, Admiral Kuznetsov, serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy. Varyag was launched while still incomplete, and was sold by Ukraine to China in 1998. China completed and retrofitted the ship, launching it in 2012 as the Liaoning.

Share on: WhatsApp