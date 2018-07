ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Asad Umar has said Pakistanis are going to become a great nation under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said Pakistan will be transformed according to the vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Election Commission should respond to objections of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said his party is open to hold inquiry into election results if demanded by opposition parties.

Share on: WhatsApp