Pakistan to attend Paperworld expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan will take part in the 10th edition of Paperworld Middle East/Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East 2020. Alternative products and new revenue streams for the industry will come into a sharp focus during Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper, gifts and office supplies industry for the region. The three-day event, which will host close to 300 international exhibitors from 40 countries, will run under a central theme of ‘More than Paper’ when it opens its doors for the 10th edition from 9-11 March 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The annual three-day event will also be co-located with the Messe Frankfurt Middle East-organized Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a newly launched event showcasing mid to high-end consumer goods, specifically oriented toward the giving and dining segments. The 9th edition successfully attracted 6,9088 trade visitors from all over the world at the Dubai World Trade Centre while 305 exhibitors from 42 countries presented their products. Ten countries including United Arab Emirates, India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Germany, Bahrain will participate.